Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €475.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €571.00 ($663.95).

FRA RAA opened at €645.00 ($750.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €643.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €603.04. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

