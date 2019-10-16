Ratecoin Reaches Market Cap of $49,158.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $49,158.00 and $3.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

