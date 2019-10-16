Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Position Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 381,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $902.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

