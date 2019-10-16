Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Up 1.8%

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), 70,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 359,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.13.

In other news, insider Martin Eales sold 701,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £21,040.53 ($27,493.18).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

