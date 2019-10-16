RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

