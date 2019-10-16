Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARX. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

RARX opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $47.08.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 378,813 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $267,629.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $215,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $277,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,595 shares of company stock worth $799,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

