Quebecoin Trading 7% Higher This Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $8,611.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000712 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

