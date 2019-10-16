Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.96. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

