QuadrantProtocol Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $524,375.00 and approximately $545,359.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00224109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.01134800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

