Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

