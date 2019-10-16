Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

NVS opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 98.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

