Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings Ltd Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley downgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. James River Group has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 117,980 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

