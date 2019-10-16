Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,830.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

