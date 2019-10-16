Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for APHRIA INC-TS Lowered by Analyst (TSE:APH)

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for APHRIA INC-TS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.60 million.

