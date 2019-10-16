Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.45 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.