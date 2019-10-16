Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NiSource Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NI. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

NiSource stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2,080.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

