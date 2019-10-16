Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pyxis Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

PXS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,332. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. Research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

