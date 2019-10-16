Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 6.5% Higher

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.21, 162,315 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 204,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Puxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 126.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEW. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Puxin by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,439,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

