PutinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,313.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034919 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00092078 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,992.32 or 0.99956142 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 874,084,456 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

