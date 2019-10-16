Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The company had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 743,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 278,066 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 263,025 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 426,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 155,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.