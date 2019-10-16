ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.94

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and traded as low as $59.49. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 5,468 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.