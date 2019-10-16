ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,818 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

TBT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 131,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

