Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82, 1,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Propanc Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.