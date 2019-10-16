Project Coin (PRJ) Market Cap Tops $4,019.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Project Coin has a total market cap of $4,019.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Project Coin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin (CRYPTO:PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 50,476,608 coins and its circulating supply is 50,156,597 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net . Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

