Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Progressive stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,530. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

