Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

