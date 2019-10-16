Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $861.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,211.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,174.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.