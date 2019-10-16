Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Premier by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

