Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $1.88. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 419,082 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.35 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market cap of $387.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

