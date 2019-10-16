PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 106,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,355. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.