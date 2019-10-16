PrairieView Partners LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,681,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,746,000 after acquiring an additional 226,374 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 692,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203,918 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

