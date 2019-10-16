PrairieView Partners LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,040. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

