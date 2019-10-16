PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 642 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

BA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.24. The stock had a trading volume of 310,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,459. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.64. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

