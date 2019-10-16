Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.73% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

