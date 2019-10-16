PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 1.6% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 52.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $116,105.00 and $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00674643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00093776 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012868 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,970,166,745 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

