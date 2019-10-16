Polymetal International’s (POLY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

POLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Polymetal International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,188.33 ($15.53).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,147 ($14.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 663.40 ($8.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 966.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

