PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Up 5.2%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.45, 976,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 366% from the average session volume of 209,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.