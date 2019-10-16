Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Trading Up 4.5%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

