Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Trading Up 4.5%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

About Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

