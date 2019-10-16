Plaisance Capital Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Plaisance Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Plaisance Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a P/E ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 94.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

PCYO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

