Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE MPC opened at $64.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

