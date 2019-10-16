Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report released on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $18.95 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,144,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $50,304,000.00. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 1,285,475 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,567,600.00. Insiders purchased 5,683,475 shares of company stock worth $90,953,600 over the last ninety days.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

