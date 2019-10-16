Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $26.89. Pinterest shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 6,269,064 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,076,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,883,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

