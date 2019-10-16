Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

PING opened at $16.74 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

