Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PDM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 471,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
