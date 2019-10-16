Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PDM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 471,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.