Pi Financial Analysts Give Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) a C$7.25 Price Target

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) has been assigned a C$7.25 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

GBR traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.59. The company had a trading volume of 162,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,479. The firm has a market cap of $335.15 million and a P/E ratio of -53.88. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.78.

In related news, insider Robert R. Mcewen sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$274,866.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,519.29.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

