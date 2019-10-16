Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.48

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.48 and traded as high as $98.20. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 550,191 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $365.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.73 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,201.88). Also, insider John Lewis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £25,250 ($32,993.60).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

