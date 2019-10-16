PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,850. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 16.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 489,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,256 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

