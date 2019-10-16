PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 1,194.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 852,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 711,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $338,696.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.