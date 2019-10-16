PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,615 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $198,268.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,512,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 852,806 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 271.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 824,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.47 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

