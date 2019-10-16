PGGM Investments Sells 7,546,393 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,546,393 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.34% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,917. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

